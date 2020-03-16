Coronavirus: MLB, MLBPA make $1 million donation to emergency food services

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Monday a joint donation of $1 million to help fight hunger as a result of school closures and quarantines, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The donation will be spilt evenly between the Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America organizations.

"In these difficult times of navigating this pandemic, it is important that we come together as a society to help the most vulnerable members of our communities," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. "As an institution, Baseball is extending our commitment to addressing childhood hunger and food availability issues during this crisis. We are grateful for the partnership with our players on this critical issue, which has the potential to deeply affect children and seniors."

Here's more information regarding the organizations that will be helped with this donation, via MLB:

Feeding America will distribute funds to local member food banks in high need areas across the United States to help feed children and families impacted by current, and potentially extended, school closures and other disruptions as a result of the epidemic. Meals on Wheels America will use the emergency funds to boost the organizational capacity of the network to provide in-home meals to vulnerable senior citizens during this time of crisis.

Houston Astros teammates George Springer and Alex Bregman each made donations of their own, to help those in need during the time of uncertainty. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer also took action to help and started a GoFundMe for Reds' workers affected by the league shutdown.

The start of the 2020 MLB season is currently delayed until at least mid-May. Manfred said the league would try to limit informal workouts for teams but would not completely lock down team facilities at this time.

CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States and has caused more than 6,500 fatalities worldwide. Here at CBS Sports we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.