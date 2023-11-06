The Chicago Cubs have hired Craig Counsell to be their next manager in a stunning move, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed. The decision by the highly coveted Counsell means he'll be leaving the Milwaukee Brewers after nine seasons at the helm. It also means Counsell passed up the chance to manage the New York Mets (who hired Carlos Mendoza for their opening on Monday) and that he will replace Cubs manager David Ross.

Counsell's contract with the Brewers expired at the end of the 2023 season, which led to his becoming one of the most hotly pursued managers in recent memory. He was heavily linked to the Mets, incumbent Brewers and Cleveland Guardians. His move to the Cubs is a shocker.

Counsell, a 53-year-old Wisconsin native, departs Milwaukee as the most successful manager in franchise history. His 707 wins leads all Brewers managers, and he also tops the franchise list for most career games over .500 at 82. He's the longest-serving manager in Brewers history, and over that span he registered a winning percentage of .531 despite very limited payroll investment from club ownership. As well, Counsell has guided the Brewers to three division titles and five postseason appearances. This past season, the Brewers under Counsell went 92-70 and finished atop the National League Central. Counsell's even-keeled personality, tactical acumen, and sustained record of success have made him one of the most highly regarded managers in baseball today.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news story shortly.