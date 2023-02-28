Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki was scratched from the Cubs' lineup in their Cactus League opener on Saturday due to what the team called tightness in his left side, at the time. Monday evening, the team revealed to reporters (including Jordan Bastian) that Suzuki has withdrawn from Japan's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic just as the reporting has evolved to say that Suzuki is dealing with an oblique injury.

The expectation is that the Cubs will know more after further testing and perhaps some news on that front comes at some point Tuesday. Some dots can be connected here, though. With Opening Day just over four weeks away and knowing what we know about oblique injuries, it seems a distinct possibility that Suzuki begins the season on the injured list.

Suzuki, 28, signed a five-year, $85 million with the Cubs prior to last season after spending nine seasons in Japan's NPB. He dealt with injury issues in the middle of the season last year, but ended up playing in 111 games. He hit .262/.336/.433 (116 OPS+) with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs, nine stolen bases and 2.0 WAR.

The Cubs are counting on middle-order production from Suzuki and he looks like a possible breakout candidate here in his second year stateside.

Should Suzuki miss time, Trey Mancini could be the top option in right field. Cubs manager David Ross mentioned to on-site reporters the possibility of third baseman Patrick Wisdom getting some reps in right field while youngsters Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez could also figure in the mix.