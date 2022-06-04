NL Central foes match up when the St. Louis Cardinals (30-22) go on the road to play the Chicago Cubs (22-30) in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing well lately, going 4-1 over their last five games. Matt Swarmer (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago. St. Louis hasn't announced a starter yet.

The first pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis -120, Chicago +100

Cardinals vs. Cubs run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-160)

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 9 runs

STL: Cardinals are 4-1 in their last five overall

CHC: Over is 12-2 in Cubs last 14 Saturday games

Why you should back the Cardinals



First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is one of the top hitters in the game. Goldschmidt has big-time power and is consistently driving in runs. The six-time All-Star can hit for a good average and owns a solid glove in the corner. Goldschmidt is ranked third in the majors in batting average (.349), hits (67) and second in RBIs (47). He also heads into this contest on a 25-game hitting streak.

Nolan Arenado is a reliable defender at third base with great instincts and a strong throwing arm. Arenado knows how to make contact with the baseball on a regular basis with some home-run pop in his swing. The six-time All-Star has a batting average of .285 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. Arenado has recorded two-plus hits in three of his last four games.

Why you should back the Cubs

Shortstop Nico Hoerner owns good judgment of the strike zone with solid instincts at the plate. Hoerner knows how to make constant contact and spread the ball all across the yard. The 25-year-old also plays stout defense and has sound fundamentals. Hoerner's batting average is .281 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom plays good defense and is a stable defender in the corner. The 30-year-old has displayed home-run power with run-producing qualities. Wisdom is tied for 12th in the majors in home runs (12) and tied for 20th in RBIs (31). In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer.

