A pair of red hot teams meet when the Chicago Cubs battle the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in the first of two MLB London Series matchups. The Cubs (36-38), who have won 10 of 12 including three in a row, have climbed into third place in the National League Central Division. The Cardinals (31-44), who have won four of five, remain in fifth place in the division. St. Louis has won two of the previous three meetings with Chicago this season. The Cubs lead the all-time series 1,203-1,172.

Chicago is expected to send left-hander Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA) to the mound. Steele, who is in his third season with the Cubs, is coming off a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 17. In that game, he went five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out four. He had won his first six decisions this season, including a 10-4 win over St. Louis on May 10. In that game, he went six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, while walking three and striking out three.

Offensively, second baseman Nico Hoerner is among the team's top hitters. In 66 games, he is batting .284 with five homers, 38 RBI and 42 runs scored. He has been hitting the ball well of late, with hits in nine of the past 10 games, and in the three-game series sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, he was 4-for-14 with two triples, one home run and five RBI. In 43 career games against St. Louis, Hoerner is hitting .248 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI. See which team to pick here.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA) will start for St. Louis. Wainwright, in his 18th MLB season, is coming off a 5-3 win over the New York Mets on June 17. In that game, he scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and two walks, while striking out three. In 21 career starts against the Cubs, he is 8-7 with a 3.48 ERA. He has allowed 117 hits in 124 innings with 43 walks and 87 strikeouts.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt continues to be among St. Louis' top batters. In 73 games, he is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI with 48 runs scored. He is 7-for-22 (.318) over the past five games, including a 2-for-5 performance in back-to-back games against Washington on Monday and Tuesday. In 86 career games against Chicago, he is batting .292 with 18 doubles, 24 homers and 60 RBI. See which team to pick here.

