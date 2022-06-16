The San Diego Padres (40-24) will try to sweep the Chicago Cubs (23-39) when these teams collide on Thursday afternoon. San Diego's offense has been on fire through the first two games of the series, scoring 31 runs combined thus far. On Wednesday, the Padres defeated the Cubs 19-5. Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago. Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA) is starting for San Diego.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -170 moneyline favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +150 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Padres picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Cubs vs. Padres moneyline: San Diego -170, Chicago +150

Cubs vs. Padres run-line: San Diego -1.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Padres over-under: 10.5 runs

SD: Padres are 6-0 in their last six vs. National League Central

CHC: Over is 5-1 in Cubs' last six vs. National League West

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado is one of the league's best all-around players. Machado has power to all parts of the field with superb bat speed and control. He owns a phenomenal throwing arm from the corner and delivers rockets. The five-time All-Star is seventh in the majors in batting average (.322), tied for 10th in RBIs (42) along with 11 home runs. In his last contest, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar is a great athlete who flashes fantastic instincts. Profar has good plate discipline and awareness with some nice pop in his swing. The 29-year-old also owns solid speed in the outfield which allows him to recover quickly. Profar is batting .253 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.

Why you should back the Cubs

First baseman Frank Schwindel has a nice, compact swing with home-run power. Schwindel is patient at the plate and won't go chasing pitches out of the strike zone. He currently leads the team in RBIs (32) with eight homers. On June 14, he went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI.

Catcher Willson Contreras is a smooth offensive producer for Chicago. Contreras is a reliable hitter with solid pitch recognition. The two-time All-Star can smack the ball all over the yard and constantly produce runs. Contreras leads the team in home runs (12) and on-base percentage (.398) while batting .277. On June 14, he went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs.

