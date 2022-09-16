Wrigley Field hosts a National League matchup on Friday afternoon in Chicago. The Colorado Rockies visit the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game weekend series. Chicago is 61-82 this season, but the Cubs are coming off a three-game sweep over the New York Mets. Colorado is 62-81 after a seven-game stretch with a 5-2 record and a road win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Rockies vs. Cubs money line: Cubs -135, Rockies +115

Rockies vs. Cubs over/under: 8.5 runs

Rockies vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+168)

COL: The Rockies are 21-31 in day games

CHI: The Cubs are 29-29 in day games

Why you should back the Rockies



The Rockies project as the superior offensive team in this matchup. Colorado is in the top three of the National League in hits, batting average, and triples in 2022. The Rockies are also in the top four of the league in on-base percentage, doubles and strikeout avoidance, with above-average marks in runs scored, slugging percentage, and total bases among NL clubs. CJ Cron is enjoying a tremendous season with 28 home runs and 26 doubles, and the 32-year-old All-Star has a .485 slugging percentage in 2022 with an .854 OPS over the last three seasons.

On the other side, Chicago ranks in the bottom five of the league in runs scored, strikeouts, and on-base percentage this season. The Rockies also have a comfortable lead in wins above replacement from relief pitchers when compared to Chicago, and starter German Marquez has been much better on the road this season with a 3.58 ERA.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago's optimism on Friday is heavily tied to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The 31-year-old former All-Star is pitching well in recent days, posting a 2.89 ERA over his last 12 outings. Stroman has a 3.91 ERA and a 3.77 FIP for the season, issuing only 2.4 walks per nine innings. Opponents have only a .681 OPS against Stroman this season, and Colorado's offense has some notable shortcomings.

The Rockies are No. 13 in the National League in home runs, No. 12 in walks, and No. 14 in stolen bases this season. On the offensive side, Chicago can benefit from the struggles of Marquez, who has a 5.25 ERA this season. The Cubs also have tremendous team speed, resulting in top-three marks in the National League in both stolen bases and triples.

