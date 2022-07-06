Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor will be placed on the injured list on Wednesday after a CT scan revealed a fracture in his left foot, according to Fabian Ardaya.

Taylor, 31 years old, seemed to suffer the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot on Saturday. He left that game early, then sat out Sunday's contest before again attempting to play on Monday. Alas, Taylor was once again forced to depart before the contest's conclusion with what the Dodgers believed was a bruised foot.

Taylor has appeared in 74 games this season, amassing a .238/.319/.409 (101 OPS+) slash line with six home runs and six stolen bases (on seven attempts). He's been mired in a slump as of late, recording four hits and 17 strikeouts in his last 38 trips to the plate. Taylor has posted a .118/.211/.147 slash line over that time.

Taylor, though known for his defensive versatility, has been used exclusively in the outfield this season. The Dodgers could, in theory, bring back utility player (and two-time Olympic medalist) Eddy Alvarez from the minors. Alternatively, the Dodgers have two other position players on both their Triple-A and 40-player rosters: shortstop Jacob Amaya and outfielder James Outman. The Dodgers could also purchase the contract of one of their superior prospects stationed at the level, be it Michael Busch or Miguel Vargas, who has excelled in 77 Triple-A games.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday with a 50-29 record on the season, putting them in first place in the National League West by a 4 ½-game margin over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers' plus-140 run differential is the second-best in the majors, trailing only the New York Yankees, who checked in with a plus-159 mark.

The Dodgers are slated to wrap up their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday before hosting the Chicago Cubs for four games.