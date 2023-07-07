Dodgers relief pitcher Daniel Hudson had just returned from a knee injury and now he's set to miss a while with another. He sprained the MCL of his right knee and will miss "quite some time," manager Dave Roberts said Thursday (via Fabian Ardaya). Hudson tore his left ACL last June and had made three appearances this season after working all the way back.

After missing more than a year, Hudson was understandably emotion in his return this year. From The Athletic:

"Kind of like how I remembered it," Hudson said, eyes reddening as he choked up. "It's a pretty special feeling walking through those gates."

Hudson has battled major injury through his career, so he's no stranger to extended rehab.

In 2012, Hudson tore the UCL in his pitching elbow and had Tommy John surgery. Before he ever made it back to the majors, he tore it again and needed the same surgery. Finally late in the 2014 season, he made it back. Now he's had the knee injuries in back-to-back seasons.

Hudson's pitched in the majors in parts of 14 seasons for seven different teams. He was a starter early in his career and transitioned into a reliever after the two Tommy John surgeries. He's had several quality seasons, most notably 2019, when he was on the mound for the final out of the Nationals' World Series championship.

As for the Dodgers, they enter play Thursday 48-38, 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Diamondbacks in the NL West. The Dodgers currently have five starting pitchers and seven relievers on the injured list.