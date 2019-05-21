Dodgers' Julio Urias will reportedly be reinstated Tuesday following domestic-violence arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias will be reinstated from administrative leave on Tuesday, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery last Monday. MLB placed him on seven-day administrative leave as they conducted their investigation, which is standard procedure under the league's collectively bargained domestic-violence policy.

Urias reportedly shoved a woman to the ground in a parking structure in Los Angeles. Passan reports MLB was unable to obtain security camera footage showing the incident. From Passan:

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to place Urías on paid administrative leave pending the league's review of the video, sources said. Mall officials in possession of the video declined to give it to MLB, and while the league could have pursued a seven-day extension of administrative leave, the union and Urías would not have consented and could have filed a grievance, per the jointly negotiated domestic-violence policy. The league's investigation into Urías remains open, according to sources. Prosecutors have yet to file charges against Urías, and the Los Angeles Police Department still has not released an incident report.

Nine players have been suspended under the league's domestic-violence policy since it was put in place in August 2015, with the suspensions ranging from 15 games to 100 games. MLB tends to be very deliberate and methodical with its investigations, so it could be weeks or even months before Urias is disciplined, if at all.

Urias, 22, has a 3.18 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings spread across four starts and five relief appearances this season. He missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with shoulder capsule surgery.

MLB has not yet announced Urias' reinstatement.