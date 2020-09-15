The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres -- separated by the NL West by just 1.5 games -- are in the middle of a very big series, and in big series, there are big moments,. Padres outfielder Trent Grisham shined in one last night. In the sixth inning of Monday's game, Grisham hit a game-tying solo home run off of Clayton Kershaw. The long ball, which Grisham stood and watch leave the park, came at a critical moment in the game and helped San Diego eventually win the contest, 7-2, over their division rivals.

Following the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed displeasure regarding the fact that Grisham admired his home run for a few seconds after he hit it.

"I don't mind guys admiring a homer; certainly it's a big game, big hit," Roberts said. "Really like the player. But I just felt to overstay at home plate, against a guy like Clayton, who's got the respect of everyone in the big leagues for what he's done in this game, I just took exception to that. There's a certain respect that you give a guy if you homer against him."

Roberts was right in describing the home run as a "big hit." Grisham tied what was a very important game for the Padres. With the win, the Dodgers' National League West lead shrank to just 1.5 games with the regular season winding down.

Combating what Roberts said, Grisham did reveal that he didn't mean any disrespect by his extended home run trot.

"It happened naturally in the moment," Grisham said. "It's a big situation off of a big pitcher in a big game. We looked forward to this series. It was one of the biggest series of the year. The look in the dugout was: 'Hey let's go, let's pick it up... Let's go get this game.'"

When Grisham was rounding the bases, the Dodgers dugout had some words for him and Grisham talked right back. However, nothing else came of the incident throughout the rest of Monday's game.

This isn't the first time that the Padres have been the subject of ire from an opposing team when it comes to a home run. Last month, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam against the Texas Rangers on a 3-0 pitch when the Padres were already leading 10-3. Many claimed Tatis Jr. broke one of baseball's many "unwritten rules" by swinging in that count with his team up by so many runs.

It's also worth noting that the Dodgers were in a similar situation last season, but the roles were reversed.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy hit a towering home run off of then San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner that landed in McCovey Cove at Oracle Park. Muncy took his time admiring his home run and Bumgarner took exception to it.

"I told him if you don't want to watch me watch the ball," Muncy said after the game, "You can go in the ocean and get it."