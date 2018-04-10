Dodgers to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, breaking a nearly 40-year drought
The Dodgers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1980
It's far too early to think about the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will take place in July from Washington, D.C. Yet that isn't stopping the league from announcing the location of the 2020 Midsummer Classic.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will officially be awarded that contest on Wednesday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:
This will mark the third time the Dodgers have hosted since moving to the west coast, and the fourth time for the franchise overall. The Dodgers currently have the longest drought in the majors, having not served as base for the All-Star festivities since 1980.
With the Washington Nationals hosting the event later this year, that means the Oakland Athletics will inherit the crown. They haven't invited the league to their stomping grounds since 1987, and presumably will not until they get a new stadium. The Tampa Bay Rays are in a somewhat similar situation -- they're the only team to never host, and that will continue to be the case until they secure a new stadium of their own.
The 2019 version of the All-Star Game will be hosted in Cleveland.
