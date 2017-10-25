Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 2 odds: Picks from a red-hot Vegas legend

The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continues Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. L.A. won 3-1 in Game 1.



The Dodgers are -110 money line favorites, meaning you'd have to wager $110 to win $100. That's down from an open of -113.



The Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, stands at 7.5, unchanged from where it opened and a half-run higher than Tuesday night.



Before you bet Game 2 of the World Series, you'll want to see what Vegas legend Kenny White has to say.



White learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24, he was running a sportsbook and at 26 he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. He's the go-to source on Vegas odds and one of the industry's legends.



White knows Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been electric in the post-season. He's allowed just four runs for an ERA of 1.46 and has 23 strikeouts in his last two post-season starts.



Dodgers starter Rich Hill has been equally impressive. He has given up just three runs since the regular season ended and hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since August. And in September, he had a minuscule 1.86 ERA. He's performed much better at home (2.77 ERA) than on the road (4.06) this season.



But just because each team is starting a shutdown pitcher doesn't mean World Series Game 2 goes Under.



White knows the temperature is going to be in the mid-80s at first pitch with very little humidity in L.A. With that kind of weather, the ball will carry instead of hanging up in the thick night air.



In addition, the Astros are 28-19 to the Over versus left-handed pitchers, with a league-leading 5.6 runs per game. And Verlander did allow 12 home runs in 76 innings as an Astro, which could provide some hope for the Dodgers.



