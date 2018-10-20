Dodgers vs. Brewers: Live stream, watch MLB playoffs online, TV channel, NLCS Game 7 prediction, pick, odds
It's Game 7 of the NLCS, and the World Series matchup will be determined by night's end
Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS will go down Saturday night, with the Dodgers and Brewers tied at 3-3 in this best-of-seven series. Whoever wins advances to the World Series to take on the Red Sox. The Dodgers will open with Walker Buehler, while the Brewers go with Jhoulys Chacin. Buehler had a 2.62 ERA during the regular season and allowed four runs in seven innings earlier in his start earlier in the series. Chacin, meanwhile, had a 3.50 ERA during the season. He's pitched well in the postseason, throwing 10-plus shutout innings over two NLDS and NLCS starts. Both teams figure to get aggressive with their bullpens at the first sign of trouble.
NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 20
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Dodgers: For the Dodgers, they're trying to advance to their second consecutive World Series. Buehler will get the start, but Dave Roberts has already shown he's not above using his other starters in relief, as he employed Rich Hill in Game 6. Clayton Kershaw will probably warm and may even pitch, and in the past Roberts has shown a willingness to let Kenley Jansen work multiple frames in elimination games. Basically, Roberts might do his best Craig Counsell impression.
Brewers: The Brewers have home-field advantage, which is a perk. They also have the benefit of employing a manager who has skillfully worked his bullpen all month long. With Josh Hader well rested, it's at least conceivable that Counsell asks him to throw in upward of three innings. That may well decide the game.
Game prediction picks
When in doubt, take the team with more talent. To us, that's the Dodgers. Both teams play hard, but L.A. pulls it out.
Pick: Dodgers
-
