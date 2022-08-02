The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-33) head to Oracle Park to take on the San Francisco Giants (51-52) in an MLB on TBS contest Tuesday night. The Dodgers are 5-1 over their past six games, including two straight wins. The Giants had their two-game win streak snapped after falling 8-2 to the Dodgers on Monday. Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA) will be starting for Los Angeles, while Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11 ERA) gets the starting nod for San Francisco.

The first pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET from San Francisco. The Dodgers are the -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Giants are a +118 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Giants vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -140, San Francisco +118

Dodgers vs. Giants run-line: San Francisco +1.5 (-140)

Dodgers vs. Giants over-under: eight runs

LAD: Dodgers are 8-1 in their last nine road games

SF: Giants are 10-1 in their last 11 home games vs. a left-handed starter

Dodgers vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Giants

Third baseman Wilmer Flores has superb hands and bat speed with the ability to push the ball to all gaps on the field. Flores showcases his ability to make consistent contact, in part to his great pitch recognition skills. The 30-year-old is a versatile defender who can play all over the diamond. Flores is batting .251 with 16 home runs and a team-leading 56 RBI.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is a natural batter with good awareness at the plate who is able to make solid contact due to his smooth, line-drive swing. Yastrzemski can also play any outfield position with ease with at least 400 career innings at all three spots. The 31-year-old currently has nine home runs, 38 RBI and his 20 doubles are tied for the team lead.

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman is a phenomenal hitter with power to all parts of the field. The six-time All-Star is also an exceptional defender and good gloveman. Freeman is third in the league in batting average (.328), and seventh in OPS (.945) with 15 dingers. In the first game of the series, he went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Shortstop Trea Turner is a pure batter who has outstanding speed and hitting upside. Turner can hit for contact with ease as his 19-game hitting streak is the longest active one in the majors. The two-time All-Star has been a constant run-producer, ranking third in the NL in both RBI (75) and batting average (.309), while also belting 17 homers.

How to make Dodgers vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Giants vs. Dodgers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.