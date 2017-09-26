Dodgers' Yasiel Puig benched after showing up late to ballpark for batting practice
L.A. manager Dave Roberts indicated that Puig's benching was related to more than one incident
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West title and have their sights set on top overall seed heading into the postseason. Monday, though, occasioned a bit of unwelcome drama involving outfielder Yasiel Puig. Per Andy McCullough, Puig was late for batting practice on Monday, which resulted in his being benched. Here's more:
Obviously, Puig-related intrigue is nothing new for the Dodgers, but he's been pretty focused for much of this season. As McCullough's final tweet indicates, this is not ideal timing for a manager-core player dust-up.
Otherwise, Puig is enjoying a nice bounce-back season after a disappointing 2016. On the year, he has a line of .259/.339/.474 (113 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 147 games. While the Dodgers have plenty of outfield depth, they're a better team with Puig in the lineup. There's still time to get this sorted out before the NLDS begins, but it's obviously not a promising development in L.A.
