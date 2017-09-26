Dodgers' Yasiel Puig benched after showing up late to ballpark for batting practice

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the NL West title and have their sights set on top overall seed heading into the postseason. Monday, though, occasioned a bit of unwelcome drama involving outfielder Yasiel Puig. Per Andy McCullough, Puig was late for batting practice on Monday, which resulted in his being benched. Here's more:

Roberts said he needs to trust his players to remain focused on every pitch of every inning. He is still frustrated with Puig. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) September 24, 2017

Roberts indicated that Puig's benching was related to more than one incident. The irritation has built up, apparently. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) September 24, 2017

Dave Roberts remains upset with Yasiel Puig. He has not decided how long Puig will be benched.



The timing, I would say, is not ideal. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) September 25, 2017

Obviously, Puig-related intrigue is nothing new for the Dodgers, but he's been pretty focused for much of this season. As McCullough's final tweet indicates, this is not ideal timing for a manager-core player dust-up.

Otherwise, Puig is enjoying a nice bounce-back season after a disappointing 2016. On the year, he has a line of .259/.339/.474 (113 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 147 games. While the Dodgers have plenty of outfield depth, they're a better team with Puig in the lineup. There's still time to get this sorted out before the NLDS begins, but it's obviously not a promising development in L.A.