Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodrguez will pause his throwing program after feeling tightness in his shoulder during a recent bullpen session, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters (including Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports) on Friday. There is no current timetable for how long Rodriguez will need off before he can resume throwing.

Rodriguez, 31, has not pitched this season because of a lat strain he suffered late in the exhibition season. He joined the Diamondbacks over the winter on a four-year contract worth $80 million that includes a mutual option with escalators that could push the deal's total value closer to $100 million over five seasons.

Across eight big-league seasons, Rodriguez has amassed career marks that include a 4.03 ERA (112 ERA+) and a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last season was arguably his finest in the majors, as he posted a 3.30 ERA (134 ERA+) and a 2.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 starts as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

CBS Sports ranked Rodriguez as the seventh-best free agent available at the start of last winter:

It's a shame most people will remember Rodriguez's season for what didn't happen -- the deadline deal to the Dodgers that he vetoed using his no-trade clause -- rather than what did: him reasserting himself as an above-average starter. Rodriguez showed improved velocity (up about half a tick) and bat-missing ability throughout the 2023 season. He shuffled his repertoire, too, ditching his sinker to lean more heavily on a three-pitch mix that included his low-90s four-seam fastball, a cutter he can command to both sides of the plate, and a changeup that led the way in whiffs. Rodriguez will turn 31 in April, and he seems like a reasonably safe bet to remain a mid-rotation starter for at least the next few seasons.

Per Baseball Prospectus' injury database, pitchers who suffer lat strains miss 74 days on average. Of course, every individual injury and recovery process is different. To wit, a fair amount of pitchers returned within a month. Unfortunately, that won't be the case here.

The Diamondbacks, the reigning National League champions, are off to a 6-8 start this season. They recently signed another veteran lefty, Jordan Montgomery, to a one-year pact worth $25 million with an option for a second season. Montgomery, who did not get to partake in a regular spring training, originally expressed his desire to be ready to join the big-league rotation around April 19. It's to be seen if he'll hit that mark.