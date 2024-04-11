Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's former translator embroiled in a gambling scandal presently gripping Major League Baseball, has been charged with bank fraud for allegedly stealing more than $16 million from the Dodgers superstar, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced during a press conference Thursday.

"Mr. Mizuhara stole this money largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports betting," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Thursday.

The investigation, co-led by the Internal Revenue Service's criminal division, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney's Office, determined that Mizuhara, who had worked with Ohtani since he signed with the Angels ahead of the 2018 season, had direct access to Ohtani's bank account and used that access to illicitly funnel millions of dollars to an illegal bookmaker in California, where sports betting is banned, according to prosecutors.

Ohtani is considered a victim in this case. During the press conference, Estrada noted that Ohtani has "cooperated fully and completely" with the investigation, including access to his digital devices. Communications between Mizuhara and Ohtani "demonstrated no discussion of betting, wagers or authorization of transfers to bookmakers," Estrada said Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has obtained recordings of telephone calls in which Mizuhara allegedly spoke to bank employees and falsely claimed to be Ohtani, including providing biographical information, in order to ensure the bank would approve the wire transfers. Estrada also alleged that Mizuhara denied anyone else access to Ohtani's bank account, including his agent, accountant and financial advisor.

"Mizuhara admitted to the bookmaker to stealing from Mr. Ohtani," Estrada said. "Mr. Mizuhara used and abused that position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani -- to plunder Mr. Ohtani's account to the tune of $16 million" and to "feed his insatiable appetite for illegal sports betting."

While the money from Ohtani's account was used to cover losses, Estrada said, any of Mizuhara's winnings were deposited directly into the former interpreter's personal account.

"The criminal complaint definitively shows that the $16M was in fact stolen," IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said.

Mizuhara faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if convicted of bank fraud. He is expected to appear in court in the next several days.

Both Estrada and Hatcher said they expected Ohtani will continue cooperating with the investigation.

The attorney representing Ohtani and the attorney representing Mizuhara both declined to comment when reached by CBS Sports Wednesday, when the New York Times reported that Mizuhara was negotiating a guilty plea. Prosecutors would not confirm any such negotiations Thursday.

Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed Ohtani to a record $700 million free-agent contract this past offseason, fired Mizuhara as Ohtani's interpreter while the team was in South Korea for their season-opening series against the Padres. The move came after Mizuhara was alleged to have illegally gambled on sports with a California bookmaker who is the subject of a larger investigation.

Mizuhara first claimed in an interview with ESPN that Ohtani agreed to pay off his gambling debts. However, the interpreter and close friend to Ohtani later changed course and said Ohtani had no knowledge of the situation and did not make transfers to the bookmaker. The Times reported Wednesday that at some point, Mizuhara also told Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, that the player was covering the debts of an unidentified teammate. Ohtani's lawyers during this time claimed that their client had been the victim of "massive theft." The bookmaker, through his lawyer, has claimed he never met or had contact of any kind with Ohtani.

Ohtani claimed publicly that he has never bet on baseball or any other sports and that Mizuhara stole from his bank account.

"I do want to make it clear I never bet on sports or have willfully sent money to the bookmaker," Ohtani said in a translation by Dodgers interpreter Will Ireton in late March. "To summarize how I'm feeling right now, I'm beyond shocked. It's hard to verbalize how I'm feeling at this point."

Estrada confirmed that Thursday, saying prosecutors "do not believe any bets were made on baseball games."