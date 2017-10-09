Finally over heavy Cubs workload, Aroldis Chapman is back to himself for Yankees

NEW YORK -- Roughly 10 months ago, Yankees turned Cubs turned Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman let us all know he wasn't too thrilled with the way Joe Maddon used him in the 2016 postseason. Chapman threw a lot of intense innings for the Cubs, including 5 1/3 innings and 97 total pitches in Games 5-7 of the World Series.

"I think he was wrong in the way he used me. He abused me a bit on how much he made me pitch, and sometimes he made me pitch when I didn't need to pitch," said Chapman last winter. "It was his decision, and my duty is to be prepared. I prepare myself to be strong, so that my arm is healthy. Thank God I was able to do the job."

That 2016 workload might have had an effect on Chapman in 2017. He certainly wouldn't be the first pitcher to deal with the so-called World Series hangover. Chapman struggled for much of the first half this season, so much so that he had to be removed from the closer's role soon after the All-Star break. He missed time with a shoulder injury and his swing-and-miss rate was in sharp decline:

Aroldis Chapman had some serious problems getting swings and misses in 2017. FanGraphs

It wasn't until very late in the season, basically right after rosters expanded on September 1, that Chapman started to resemble the old Aroldis Chapman. He went 6 for 6 in save chances in September and struck out 17 in 12 scoreless innings. Chapman credits a new fastball grip -- pitching coach Larry Rothschild got him to use more of a true four-seam grip than the cutter grip he'd used in the past -- for the renewed life on his fastball. Whatever it is, it worked.

Now in 2017 and back with the Yankees, Chapman is again being asked to carry a heavy postseason workload. He threw one inning in the Wild Card Game win over the Twins and two innings in the extra innings loss to the Indians in ALDS Game 2. And on Sunday night, Yankees manager Joe Girardi asked Chapman for five outs to nail down the save in ALDS Game 3 on Sunday (NYY 1, CLE 0).

"We didn't talk about (being used for multiple innings)," said Chapman through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu following Game 3. "But being here in the bullpen, we know how we function. From the seventh inning, eighth inning on, I was ready to pitch."

Between the Wild Card Game and his two ALDS appearances, Chapman has thrown 81 high-stress pitches in five days, which isn't quite as intense as last year's World Series workload, but it is close. That experience last season helped him prepare for this postseason.

"It definitely helps. I've been intense situations like that and that helps you relax and keep calm and do your job," said Chapman. "It's definitely good experience. I wasn't used to throwing multiple innings in the postseason. But going through all that, it prepares you and helps you to do your job."

Chapman's save Sunday night was not easy -- he inherited a runner in the eighth and then allowed two singles in the ninth -- but he cut through the top and middle of Cleveland's lineup to secure the save and extend his team's season. He was noticeably fatigued in that ninth inning, leaving his availability in Game 4 in question.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be ready for tomorrow," Chapman said. "Without tomorrow there's going to be no Game 5. Whatever I can do to be ready to pitch tomorrow I'll do. Tomorrow is a decisive game. I'm going to do everything I can to be ready to pitch tomorrow."

When the Yankees signed Chapman to a reliever record five-year, $86 million contract over the winter, they did so knowing he endured such a heavy workload last postseason, and were willing to accept the risk. Chapman is only 29 and he is physically one of the most athletic and powerful players in the game. He s a true freak of nature. His trademark velocity is the evidence.

It took Chapman a while to get over last year's workload, and now that he has righted the ship, the Yankees are again asking him to be a rock at the end of games, and if that means multiple innings, so be it. They didn't sign Chapman to nail down games in June and July. He's here to win big games in October, and that's exactly what he did Sunday.

"Chappy's been in so many big games, he understands (what it takes)," said Girardi after Game 3. "Remember where Chappy was last year and at the end of the year. He's been in these games."