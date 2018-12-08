Former Red Sox World Series winner Mike Napoli retires after 12 big-league seasons
Napoli finished his career with more than 260 home runs
Mike Napoli hasn't played in the majors since September 14, 2017. That isn't going to change. On Saturday, he announced his retirement with a tweet:
Napoli played in parts of 12 big-league seasons, hitting .246/.346/.475 (117 OPS+) with 267 home runs. He began his career as a catcher with the Los Angeles Angels, spending five seasons there while battling criticisms about his defense. He would later shift to first base and appear with the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, and Boston Red Sox.
Napoli made an All-Star team and eventually won a World Series title with the 2013 Red Sox. He finishes his career just short of 30 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference.
