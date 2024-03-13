New York Yankees ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole could miss at least 1-2 months due to an elbow injury and is headed to Los Angeles to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to the New York Post. The report indicates that an MRI didn't show a tear in Cole's UCL, but there's enough concern with the testing that Dr. ElAttrache requested an in-person appointment.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had previously said Cole was not recovering well between outings, thus the cause for concern, initially. Cole threw two innings and 39 pitches in his spring debut on March 1. He has not appeared in a game since, but he did throw 45-50 pitches in a simulated game on March 7.

Boone said Tuesday that Cole was undergoing more testing and it would likely be "a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it." The Yankees have started to consider other options about who could start Opening Day if Cole is unavailable, Boone added.

It goes without saying that losing Cole for any length of time would be a devastating blow to a Yankees team that is trying to return to the postseason after going 82-80 in 2023, the franchise's worst record in three decades. He is one of the most indispensable players in the game not only because of his excellence, but also his durability. Cole last missed a start for a non-COVID reason in 2016.

Gerrit Cole NYY • SP • #45 ERA 2.63 WHIP .98 IP 209 BB 48 K 222 View Profile

The Yankees traded four pitchers, including Michael King and depth starters Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez, for Juan Soto over the winter. As things stand, their rotation depth chart looks like this:

A long-term injury to Cole could push the Yankees into the market for a starting pitcher. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and former Yankee Jordan Montgomery remain unsigned free agents, and either would be a significant upgrade to New York's rotation, with or without Cole. Whether the Yankees engage Scott Boras, who also represents Cole, on Montgomery or Snell remains to be seen.

Cole, 33, can opt out of the remaining four years and $144 million remaining on his contract after the season, though the Yankees can void the opt out by exercising a one-year club option worth $36 million. Obviously a major elbow injury could affect that decision, though that is still a ways away.

Last season, Cole led the league in innings (209), ERA (2.63), ERA+ (165), WHIP (0.98), and WAR (7.4), among other things. He missed approximately six weeks spread across two injured list stints with elbow inflammation while with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. That is the only other arm injury of his career.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Cole is not their only star player undergoing testing this week. Outfielder Aaron Judge underwent an MRI on his abs and is taking some time off before swinging a bat again.