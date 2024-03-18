When the San Francisco Giants play their first home game of the regular season on April 5, Oracle Park will have a new voice. The Giants and longtime public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon are parting ways after being unable to agree to a new contract for the 2024 season, the team announced Monday. The Giants have not yet named a new PA announcer.

The trailblazing Brooks-Moon was behind the microphone for 24 seasons and has announced over 2,000 games at Oracle Park. She is the second woman to become a public address announcer for a major-league team, following her predecessor Sherry Davis. The Giants will rename the PA booth in her honor later year. Here is Brooks-Moon's statement (via the San Francisco Chronicle):

"As a Bay Area native, it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve on the mike and in the community for the Giants for 24 years. My very first game on April 11, 2000, I shall never forget, because the job has always been bigger than me. Representation matters, and it is my great hope that my time in the booth has inspired little girls, young women and people of color to pursue their dreams even if those dreams seem impossible, because impossible dreams can come true. "To my successor, best of luck, and enjoy every minute of it! To the talented young control-room crew, I could not be prouder of you all. And last, but certainly not the least, the fans: 100% the best fans in all of baseball, many of whom have become personal friends. I can't thank you enough for your overwhelming kindness and support. I will miss you all the most."

Among other notable events, Brooks-Moon was behind the microphone for Barry Bonds' 73rd home run in 2001 and 756th career home run in 2007, Matt Cain's perfect game in 2012, and San Francisco's World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Prior to joining the Giants, the 65-year-old Brooks-Moon was a local radio host and an Emmy-winning television personality. She was honored with the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2000.

The Giants open the regular season with a seven-game road trip against the NL West rival San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Their first home game is Friday, April 5, against the Padres.