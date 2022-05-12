The Cleveland Guardians announced on Friday that they will be without seven members of their big-league coaching staff, including manager Terry Francona, as they remain subject to Major League Baseball's Health and Safety protocols.

Carl Willis, who is normally the Guardians' pitching coach, will serve as Cleveland's acting manager for this weekend's series against the Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians list the following coaches as being part of MLB's Health and Safety protocols:

Terry Francona, manager;

DeMarlo Hale, bench coach;

Chris Valaika, hitting coach;

Joe Torres, assistant pitching coach;

Sandy Alomar, first base coach;

Mike Sarbaugh, third base coach;

Justin Toole, major league hitting analyst

The Guardians noted in their press release that Willis will be assisted by a coaching staff that includes "other individuals throughout the organization" until the above coaches become available to rejoin the club.

The Guardians, 15-15 on the season, are off on Thursday. After their weekend series with the Twins, they'll enjoy another scheduled day off on Monday before returning home in preparation for a five-game homestand that will include visits from the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers.

Coincidentally, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli returned from his own stay in the Health and Safety protocol on Thursday, allowing him to manage Minnesota's doubleheader against the Houston Astros. He'd previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, May 5.