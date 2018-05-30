How to watch Astros vs. Yankees on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees and the Astros play the rubber match of three-game series on Wednesday, as the Astros try to keep the lead in the AL West and the Yankees try to close in on the Red Sox in the East. Both of these teams are dealing with some scorching hot teams in their division, and Wednesday will be a solid match-up.

For the Yankees, Luis Severino will be on the mound. Severino has been excellent for the Yankees this year, sitting at 7-1 with an ERA under 3.00. He's going up against Houston Astros lineup that has done some damage to Yankee pitching so far in this series, but all he needs to do is keep pitching how he's been pitching. He's looked like one of the better pitchers in the AL this season, but he has a stiff test ahead of him on Wednesday.

Dallas Keuchel will be taking the mound for the Astros. It's been a disappointing season for Keuchel, who is 3-6, and his life isn't getting easier. He's stuck going up against a Yankee lineup that has teeth from top to bottom, so he'll have to pull it together to give the Astros a win. Keuchel has his work cut out for him going up against both the Yankees and Severino, but the Astros hope he can pull it together to take the series for Houston.

Here's how you can watch the Yankees and Astros on Wednesday night: