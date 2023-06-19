The Cincinnati Reds, surprise contenders in the National League Central, got another dose of good news on Monday as stalwart first baseman and franchise legend Joey Votto made made his return to the active roster. He's batting sixth Monday night against the Rockies.

The 39-year-old Votto has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery last August to repair the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. Votto didn't put up strong numbers overall during his recently completed minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, but his performance at the plate ticked up in recent days.

The lefty batsman recently hinted at his forthcoming return in typical Votto fashion:

Votto is coming off a 2022 campaign for Cincy in which he slashed .205/.319/.370 (88 OPS+) with 11 home runs in 88 games. While age-related decline may have played a role in those struggles, health probably also did. In addition to his shoulder woes, Votto last season dealt with a back injury and a case of COVID-19. Age aside, he's not that far removed from a 2021 campaign in which he thrived at the plate: .266/.375/.563 (139 OPS+) with 36 homers in 129 games. Decline is never linear, particularly for a great hitter like Votto, so assuming he's now fully healthy it wouldn't be surprising if he helped the Reds' cause the rest of the way.

The Reds this season have gotten solid production from Votto's position of first base, thanks largely to Spencer Steer. Steer can now spell Votto against tough left-handers while also seeing time at DH, third base, and perhaps occasional time in left field. There's still a role for him moving forward.

Votto comes into his 2023 season – his 17th in the majors, all with Cincy – with a career WAR of 64.5, which should one day put him in serious consideration for the Hall of Fame.

The Reds enter Monday's home game against the Rockies at 37-35 on the season, having won eight in a row, and just a half-game out of first place in NL Central.