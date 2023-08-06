Tim Anderson of the White Sox and José Ramírez of the Guardians took part in an actual on-field brawl on Saturday night in Cleveland -- one that saw Anderson all but laid out by a wild Ramirez right hook. As baseball fights go, it was uncommonly hostile, as opposed to the usual standing around and yelling and shoving that takes place in one.

In the all, the mayhem lasted 15 minutes with multiple incidents after the initial one. Anderson himself charged back on the field long after being ejected, but teammate Andrew Vaughn physically removed him. In all, six were ejected, including Anderson and Ramirez.

Anderson and Guardians utility man Gabriel Arias had exchanged words earlier in the game, and things got especially heated after Ramirez slid headfirst into second base, with Anderson covering, on an RBI double. Anderson stood over him, and Ramirez stood up and pointed at him. The two exchanged words, and Anderson then squared off, which led to lengthy interruption.

After the game, Ramirez addressed the fight and what he saw as the underlying cause of it.

"I think he's (Anderson) been disrespecting the game for a while. I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself."

Anderson left the ballpark after his ejection and thus did not answer postgame questions from reporters. Anderson's double play partner Elvis Andrus, however, did speak up for him. "We know Timmy, that's why we love him and are always going to support him and have his back," said Andrus. "He plays with passion and gives 100% in the field. Stuff like this helps teams get united."

The White Sox wound up winning the game 7-4. The two teams conclude their three-game set on Sunday and won't meet again this season.