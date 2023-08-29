The New York Yankees on Tuesday announced that they have released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, 37, has been on the injured list since the middle of July with a calf strain.

Donaldson's run with the Yankees will be remembered as a thorough disappointment. Since the Yankees acquired him from the Twins in March of 2022 as part of a five-player trade, Donaldson has batted .207/.293/.385 (91 OPS+) with 25 home runs in 165 games spread across parts of two seasons. While Donaldson remained a solid fielder at third base, it wasn't enough to overcome his deficits at the plate. This season, he owns a slash line of .142/.225/.434 in 33 games. While he has 10 home runs over that span, he also has just 15 total hits.

Donaldson is in the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract that the Yankees inherited from Minnesota. He's owed the balance of a $21.75 million contract for 2023, and his deal includes an $8 million buyout on a $16 million team option for 2024. In Donaldson's absence, the Yankees have primarily used a mix of DJ LeMahieu, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza at third base.

The Yankees enter the post-Donaldson era with a disappointing record of 63-68 and in last place in the American League East. They're also 11 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. The Yankees are in danger of recording their fist losing season since 1992.