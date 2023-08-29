donaldson-getty.png
Getty Images

The New York Yankees on Tuesday announced that they have released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson, 37, has been on the injured list since the middle of July with a calf strain. 

Donaldson's run with the Yankees will be remembered as a thorough disappointment. Since the Yankees acquired him from the Twins in March of 2022 as part of a five-player trade, Donaldson has batted .207/.293/.385 (91 OPS+) with 25 home runs in 165 games spread across parts of two seasons. While Donaldson remained a solid fielder at third base, it wasn't enough to overcome his deficits at the plate. This season, he owns a slash line of .142/.225/.434 in 33 games. While he has 10 home runs over that span, he also has just 15 total hits. 

Donaldson is in the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract that the Yankees inherited from Minnesota. He's owed the balance of a $21.75 million contract for 2023, and his deal includes an $8 million buyout on a $16 million team option for 2024. In Donaldson's absence, the Yankees have primarily used a mix of DJ LeMahieu, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza at third base. 

The Yankees enter the post-Donaldson era with a disappointing record of 63-68 and in last place in the American League East. They're also 11 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. The Yankees are in danger of recording their fist losing season since 1992. 