Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander got a late start in camp due to a shoulder injury that'll cost him the start of the season. New Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters on Tuesday that Verlander will begin the season on the injured list. The shoulder issue was previously known and there hasn't been a setback, but they are in the zone where Verlander won't have enough time to do a proper build to the season and instead they are looking to be cautious (via The Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara).

Verlander, 41, is in the second year of a two-year, $86.76 million deal that he signed last offseason with the Mets. He was traded on deadline day (Aug. 1) to the Astros when the Mets sold off their veterans. In 27 regular-season starts last year, he was 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings. The three-time Cy Young winner also had a 2.95 ERA in three playoff starts.

In terms of Verlander's progress, he threw a 60-pitch bullpen session on Sunday, so he might not be too far behind. The Astros open March 28 against the Yankees at home.

Verlander's workload will be monitored both by the Astros and also by the Mets, interestingly. There's a $35 million option on Verlander's contract for 2025 that would vest if Verlander reaches 140 innings this season. The Mets would be on the hook for half of that ($17.5 million).

Without Verlander, the path is cleared for Framber Valdez to be the Astros' Opening Day starter. Behind him in the rotation are Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and José Urquidy. The Astros would surely prefer if Verlander is back before a fifth starter is needed, but Ronel Blanco is likely next in line.