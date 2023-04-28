The Seattle Mariners are the latest MLB team to unveil their Nike City Connect uniforms. On Friday, the organization said "the past presents the future" with this fresh yet nostalgic design that aims to embrace over 100 years of baseball history in Seattle.

"There was a lot of excitement," Mariners director of marketing Mandy Lincoln said in a statement published by MLB.com.

"The team was going places right as we tried to come up with what the story that we wanted to tell. This is exciting. This is a new era of Mariners baseball and baseball in the Pacific Northwest, and we'd be remiss if we didn't tip our caps to the over a century of baseball here."

The royal blue jerseys have "Seattle" stitched across the chest with a lettering style meant to be give a shoutout to the Pilots -- Seattle's original MLB team that only played one season in 1969. On the sleeves, there is a patch with the letters "PNW" and Mount Rainer to represent the Pacific Coast League's Seattle Rainiers.

The phrase "My Oh My" can be found at the bottom of the front of the jersey as a nod to Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus. On the collar, the words "Sodo Mojo" are written to celebrate the neighborhood that has always been known as the Mariners' home.

While the tops are blue, the pants of this uniform are black -- which is a color the 1940s Steelheads had in their uniform. The organization also recognizes the Steelheads with a separate uniform every year.

The caps are mostly blue with a black visor, making it the the first time Seattle has uses a combination of black and blue on an on-field cap. They feature a modernize gold version of the Mariners' trident pointing down. That part of the design should mix well with the trident players decided to start using as a home run celebration prop.

Even though the trident is currently associated with home runs, some Mariners fans might see it as bad luck because teams that used to have it as their logo were never able to finish with more than 76 wins in a season.

This full outfit design has been in the works since 2021, and according to the Seattle Times, the team went through three or four iterations of the uniforms.

The Mariners (11-14) are set to wear their City Connect uniforms for the first time when they host the Houston Astros on May 5. That will be the first day of a three-game series.