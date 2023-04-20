It's common for professional sports team to utilize props to celebrate a big moment. The Seattle Mariners are taking their celebration game to a whole different level, though.

On Wednesday, star outfielder Julio Rodriguez slugged a two-run home run in the second inning to give his team an early 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After Rodriguez took his jog around the bases, he celebrated the accomplishment with the Mariners' newest prop: the home run trident.

Upon reaching the dugout, Rodriguez grabbed the large gold trident and began wielding it.

It seemed rather fitting that Rodriguez would be the player that belted the first home run and got to take possession of the trident. After all, Rodriguez has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in all of baseball and earned American League Rookie of the Year honors for his performance during the 2022 season.

Wednesday's long ball marked the fourth home run of the 2023 season for Rodriguez. The Seattle star is currently tied with fellow outfielder Jarred Kelenic for the team lead in that category.

Despite the epic celebration, the Mariners came up short on Wednesday as they fell 5-3 at the hands of the Brewers.