LOOK: Yasiel Puig's cannon of an arm gives Reds a rare double play vs. Cardinals
Don't test this man
Yasiel Puig has shown off his arm plenty of times throughout his MLB career, but on Thursday night, his cannon not only wowed those at Great American Ball Park but gave the Cincinnati Reds one of the most uncommon double plays possible.
The St. Louis Cardinals won Thursday night's affair, 7-4, but the ninth inning belonged to Puig after a blooper was hit to his spot in the outfield from pinch hitter Edmundo Sosa. Harrison Bader was already at first base when Sosa dropped one into shallow right with one out, so once the ball hit the grass, he took off running for a shot at third -- only to have Puig scoop the ball off one hop, then absolutely rocket a line drive to the bag for a tagged second out.
A quick throw back over to second base, where Sosa was headed, got the Cards' pinch hitter out after he slid past the bag to round off a rare 9-5-6 double play.
You can't blame Bader for getting aggressive, but then again, you can blame him for underestimating the arm on "The Wild Horse." The former longtime Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, a 2014 All-Star who was dealt to Cincinnati in December 2018, has been famous for highlight-reel throws since entering MLB back in 2013.
