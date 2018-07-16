Manny Machado trade rumors: Orioles star could be moved after MLB All-Star Game; Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers in play

Manny Machado might have played his final game with the Baltimore Orioles.

Machado, who is expected to be traded in advance of the July 31 deadline, is currently in Washington D.C., representing the Orioles at the All-Star Game festivities. Yet Machado is not expected to be a member of the O's once their season resumes on Friday, according to CBS Sports HQ baseball insider Jim Bowden. Here's what Bowden said (video):

Manny Machado will be traded prior to the Orioles' next game after the All-Star Break. So this deal is going to go down, per my sources who have always been very accurate here.

Bowden also shared that assertion on his Twitter account:

Manny Machado will represent the #Orioles in the All Star Game….but he is expected to be traded before the regular season resumes later in the week according to sources involved in the trade discussions. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 16, 2018

While Bowden is unsure where Machado will head, he confirmed what many, including Rich Kubatko of MASN, had reported: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are involved in the sweepstakes. (Note that there were rumors earlier on Monday, since shot down by beat reporters, that the Phillies had reached an agreement on a deal.)

Multiple sources say #orioles don’t have deal done with #phillies for Machado. #dodgers and #brewers also still involved. Told “very close” but nothing has been agreed upon yet — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) July 16, 2018

Machado entered the break hitting .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs. He's stated his preference is to remain at shortstop. Regardless of his defensive position, any team acquiring Machado is certain to slot him into the middle of their order.