Mariners continue hot stove trade frenzy, sending Alex Colome to the White Sox in exchange for a catcher

While the world awaits the Seattle Mariners finalizing the trade that will send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets, general manager Jerry Dipoto spent Friday nailing down a different deal. This one has the Mariners shipping reliever Alex Colome to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Omar Narvaez.

Welcome to Seattle, Omar Narváez!



The 26-year-old catcher has been acquired from the White Sox in exchange for Alex Colomé. Read more: https://t.co/l7pNmhj3N6 pic.twitter.com/tKBlwUOl0e — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 30, 2018

Colome was highlighted by us earlier today as one of the Mariners most likely to be dealt next:

Part of the logic in trading Diaz is that he's about to grow costly. Alex Colome is in a similar situation. He earned more than $5 million last season, and is projected to bank another $7 million in 2019. The Mariners figure to move him to save some cash, less than a year after acquiring him as part of a multi-player deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Colome remains cutter-heavy, but was notably more willing to throw his heater after the trade than before. Whatever pitch he's leaning on, he has a history of being an effective late-game reliever -- and while that will get him paid in arbitration, it'll also make him appealing to a number of contenders.

Colome figures to slot in as Chicago's new closer. The White Sox have been connected to top free agents this winter, and have a bevy of prospects on the way to the majors sooner than later. Consider this a sign that Rick Hahn and crew are trying to take the a step toward competing.

On the Seattle side of things, Narvaez figures to become the most-days backstop. He hit .275/.366/.429 last season with nine home runs in 280 at-bats. He's posted a 106 OPS+ in his big-league career, and tends to rely on a singles-and-walks approach. Unfortunately, he struggles against left-handed pitching and is a below-average defender behind the dish. Narvaez is under team control through the 2022 season, making him a potential multiyear fit.