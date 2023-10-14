The Texas Rangers do not have to submit their roster for the American League Championship Series until Sunday morning, just hours before they'll take the field for Game 1 against the Houston Astros. As such, the biggest question facing the Rangers' roster is (and will continue to be) the status of right-handed ace Max Scherzer, who has not pitched since Sept. 12.

Scherzer has ramped up his throwing in recent weeks in an effort to return from a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder. On Friday, he made his most declarative statement yet about how he feels.

"I've pressed all the buttons I can. I'm ready to go….I feel normal," he told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "That's all I can say. All I can do is describe what I feel like and if I have an issue, I have to let them know. But my arm feels fresher."

Scherzer's injury was supposed to sideline him for at least two months. At the time it was announced, Rangers general manager Chris Young deemed it "unlikely" that Scherzer would factor into Texas' postseason plans. Yet it appears that Scherzer is doing his best to will his way into the equation.

The 39-year-old pitcher came over from the New York Mets in a midseason trade. In eight starts with the Rangers, he amassed a 3.20 ERA (140 ERA+) and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had previously posted a 4.01 ERA (105 ERA+) and a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 starts this season with the Mets.

Scherzer isn't the only injured Rangers starter hoping to rejoin the active roster in a push for the pennant. Fellow veteran righty Jon Gray, sidelined since late September with a wrist injury, is also a candidate to make the cut.