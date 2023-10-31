Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer exited Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night prior to the bottom of the fourth inning with back tightness, according to the team. Scherzer was removed by manager Bruce Bochy during his warmup tosses.

Scherzer, 39, had thrown three shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to his departure. He had held the D-backs to two hits and two walks. It's unclear when or what, precisely, Scherzer tweaked his back.

The most popular working theory -- and, to stress this, it's just a theory -- is that it occurred in the bottom of the second, when he was struck by an Alek Thomas batted ball in the lower back. It's possible that Scherzer's back tightness was either the result of the impact, or of the quick reflexive movement he made.

To replace Scherzer, Bochy inserted fellow righty Jon Gray, who, it should be noted, was supposed to make an abbreviated start in Game 4.

Game 3 represented Scherzer's third start since suffering a strained teres major muscle in his right shoulder in mid-September. He was supposed to miss at least two months because of that injury. Instead, Scherzer rejoined the Rangers rotation ahead of the American League Championship Series. He subsequently made two starts against the Astros, albeit performing below his usual standards.

That Scherzer's departure necessitated Gray's insertion complicates matters for the Rangers heading forward. Bochy does have other veteran starters in his bullpen that he could turn to for a few innings, including lefties Andrew Heaney, Martín Pérez, and Cody Bradford, and righty Dane Dunning.

The Rangers, looking for the first World Series title in franchise history, entered Game 3 tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.