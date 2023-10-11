New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a bone spur in his right elbow, the team announced a day later. Lindor is expected to be ready when camps open next spring.

Lindor, 30 come Nov. 14, had another impressive season despite the Mets' overall disappointing year. In 160 games, he batted .254/.336/.470 (120 OPS+) with 31 home runs, 98 RBI, and 31 stolen bases (on 35 tries). His contributions were worth an estimated 6 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. That figure ranked as the second best of his career.

Lindor will soon enter the third season of his 10-year, $341 million pact with the Mets. They originally acquired him in January 2021 from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Andrés Giménez, Amed Rosario, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene.

The Mets, preseason favorites to win the National League East, finished fourth in the division this season with a 75-87 record (though obviously that was no fault of Lindor's). They've since made notable changes to their brain trust. In is David Stearns, formerly with the Milwaukee Brewers, as the top baseball operations decision maker; out are general manager Billy Eppler and field manager Buck Showalter. The Mets have not yet announced who they intend to interview for their vacant skipper position, though Brewers manager Craig Counsell will soon become a free agent and has been a rumored candidate based on his relationship with Stearns.