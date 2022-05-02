On Monday, MLB clubs must cut their rosters from 28 players down to 26 players, and at least one big name has lost his roster spot: Robinson Canó. The New York Mets announced Monday that Canó has been designated for assignment. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A to trim their roster, but instead they cut ties with Canó.

Canó, 39, is 8 for 41 (.195) with one home run in 12 games this season. The Mets owe him $20.25 million in salary this season and next (the Seattle Mariners owe him $3.75 million each year as well) and they are still responsible for that salary. Given the money, Canó will undoubtedly clear waivers and be released.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.