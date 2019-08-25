Mets rookie Pete Alonso ties franchise record for home runs in a season
Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran, make room for Pete Alonso
Mets rookie Pete Alonso, against the Braves on Saturday, night (ATL-NYM GameTracker) hit a clutch home run that also happened to be his 41st home run of the season. That ties him with Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006) for the most in a single season in franchise history. Here's a look at the blast in question:
And since it's a big home run in terms of not only Mets annals but also their 2019 postseason hopes, let's see it from another angle:
Call him Petaters because, you see, his name is Pete and he hits taters. Petaters. Anyhow, that go-ahead home run was, in typical Alonso fashion, not a cheap one: 112 mph off the bat and a distance of 451 feet.
The 24-year-old Alonso is now batting .266/.369/.594 with -- one more for fitting emphasis -- a franchise-record-tying 41 home runs on the season. Since it's just Aug. 24, Alonso barring the drastically unexpected will own that record all by himself in short order.
And speaking of his rookie status, he's already in elite company:
