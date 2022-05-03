NL East rivals square off when the Atlanta Braves (11-13) and the New York Mets (16-8) meet up on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Atlanta picked up a 5-2 win in the first matchup of this series on Monday. New York is looking to get back on track and even the series. Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 4.09 ERA) starts for New York. On the other side, Charlie Morton (1-2, 7.00 ERA) is on the hill for Atlanta.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Mets vs. Braves picks, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Braves vs. Mets money line: New York -120, Atlanta +100

Braves vs. Mets run-line: New York -1.5 (+170)

Braves vs. Mets over-under: 7 runs

ATL: Braves are 5-0 in their last five Tuesday games

NYM: Mets are 6-0 in their last six games following a loss

Why you should back the Mets

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is an exceptional contact hitter with an effortless swing. McNeil can spray the ball all over the field with consistency. He also is a solid defender on the field. The 2019 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.360), on-base percentage (.422) and hits (26). On May 1, McNeil went 4-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI.

Right fielder Starling Marte has great athleticism and owns terrific power. He has solid speed and can make an impact on the defensive end. Marte has two home runs and a team-high 18 runs batted in. On May 1, the two-time Gold Glove winner went 1-for-4 with three RBI.

Why you should back the Braves

Third baseman Austin Riley has a strong arm with tremendous power and run-producing qualities. Riley's swing looks very compact and smooth, allowing him to drive the baseball everywhere. The 2021 All-MLB First Team selection is leading the team in home runs (7), RBI (14) with a batting average of .284. In his last contest, he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

First baseman Matt Olson has been struggling of late, but he has a good plate presence and power in the batter's box. Olson can draw his fair share of walks but also can consistently drive in runs. The 2021 All-Star has a batting average of .281 with two homers and seven runs batted in. On May 1, he went 1-for-4 with a single and one RBI.

How to make Braves vs. Mets picks

