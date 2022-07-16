The New York Mets (56-34) and the Chicago Cubs (34-55) clash in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Chicago is in a massive slump, dropping seven straight games. On the flip side, New York has won three of its last four games, including two straight. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91) is scheduled to start for Chicago. Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) gets the nod for New York.

Mets vs. Cubs money line: Mets -125, Cubs +105

Mets vs. Cubs over-under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Cubs run line: Mets -1.5 (+135)

NYM: The Mets are 24-15 in day games

CHI: The Cubs are 15-19 in day games

Why you should back the Mets



First baseman Pete Alonso is having a monster first half of the season. Alonso owns outstanding power with the ability to consistently produce extra-base hits. The two-time All-Star is tied for fifth in the league in home runs (24) and first in RBIs (74). In his last outing, Alonso blasted a two-run homer.

Right fielder Starling Marte has a nice combination of power, speed and sound athleticism. Marte plays solid defense in the corner outfield spot with an accurate throwing arm. The two-time All-Star also owns a precise awareness of the strike zone. Marte is batting .293 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. He's logged a hit in nine of his last 10 games.

Why you should back the Cubs

Shortstop Nico Hoerner is a natural hitter with a great understanding of different pitches. Hoerner has the ability to consistently make contact with the ball and hit for an excellent average. The 25-year-old is 11th in the majors in batting average (.308) with five home runs and 26 RBIs. On July 14, he was 2-for-3 with two singles.

Left fielder Ian Happ is another pure hitter for the Cubs. Happ owns outstanding hands and superb instincts at the plate. The 2022 All-Star offers position flexibility, playing both in the infield and outfield. Happ's batting average is .280 with nine dingers and 41 RBIs. He will roll into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak.

