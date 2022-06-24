The New York Mets visit the Miami Marlins for a National League East clash on Friday. The Mets enjoyed a day off on Thursday before traveling to Florida for a weekend set. New York is 45-26 overall in 2022, but is coming off a stretch of three losses in four games. Miami is 32-36 and on a three-game winning streak.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Mets vs. Marlins odds.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -140, Mets +120

Mets vs. Marlins over-under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Marlins run line: Marlins -1.5 (+160)



NYM: The Mets are 25-15 in night games

MIA: The Marlins are 18-21 in night games

Why you should back the Mets

New York is the better offensive team in this matchup. In fact, the Mets lead the National League in several key categories, including hits (625), batting average (.261), on-base percentage (.332) and triples (16). New York enters the weekend with the most runs scored (353) in the NL, and the Mets are in the top five of the league in strikeout avoidance, OPS, and slugging percentage. New York can also take solace in its starting pitcher on Friday, with former All-Star Taijuan Walker taking the ball. He has a 2.48 ERA in his last six starts and a 2.88 ERA for the season.

Walker recently held the Marlins to only one run in 6.2 innings, and he has a 3.11 ERA on the road in 2022. New York's bullpen is stout with a 3.68 ERA and a strikeout rate of 10.23 per nine innings, and Miami's offense is strongly below-average in the aggregate. The Marlins are near the bottom of the NL in doubles and walks, with below-average marks in runs scored, hits, strikeouts, on-base percentage and OPS this season.

Why you should back the Marlins

Run prevention should be a significant strength for Miami on Friday behind the arm of Sandy Alcantara. The talented right-hander is a former All-Star and he has a 1.72 ERA this season. Alcantara leads the National League in both innings pitched (99.1) and hits allowed (6.1 per nine innings), and he has a 0.96 WHIP this season. Opponents average only 0.4 home runs per nine innings with a .545 OPS against Alcantara, and he generates 3.21 strikeouts for every walk.

At home, Alcantara has a 1.36 ERA, and he tossed eight innings of one-run ball against the Mets in his last outing. New York's offense has been effective this season, but the Mets do have offensive shortcomings. The visitors are below the National League average in doubles (107), home runs (66) and walks (221), with a bottom-five mark in the NL with only 27 stolen bases this season.

How to make Marlins vs. Mets picks



