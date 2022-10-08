The 2022 MLB playoffs will continue on Saturday with all four games of the Wild Card Series scheduled to take place. Teams will have to begin navigating the balance between wanting to win to close things out and saving some pitching for the divisional round. The Mets were stunned by Max Scherzer being tagged for seven earned runs in four innings on Friday but will turn to Jacob deGrom on Saturday down 1-0 to the Padres. The two-time NL Cy Young winner will likely be one of the most highly rostered players in the MLB DFS player pool but he does have a 6.00 ERA over his last four starts.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bieber threw 7 innings and allowed one run while striking out 8 in a win over the Rays to return 32.85 points on DraftKings and 54 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Mets outfielder Starling Marte who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. The Mets had a horrid time during a 7-1 loss in Game 1 and appear to still be reeling after losing the NL East in the final days of the season but Marte was one of the few bright spots on Friday.

The free-agency addition went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases to return 16 points on DraftKings and 18 on FanDuel. Marte's first season with the Mets ended with him slashing .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 118 games and the NL All-Star is 5-for-15 with a home run off Padres starter Blake Snell in his career.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Bichette led the American League in hits for the second consecutive season (189) and slashed .290/.333/.469 with 24 home runs, 93 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old went 1-for-4 with a single in a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 but he should be a catalyst for the Blue Jays at home in Game 2. Mariners lefty Robbie Ray gave up five earned runs and three home runs in his last start and the Blue Jays have an .823 team OPS against him. Bichette posted a .467 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching in 2022.

