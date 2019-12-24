MLB hot stove: Mets sign free agent Dellin Betances to one-year contract with player option for 2021

The New York Mets have agreed to terms with free-agent relief pitcher Dellin Betances on a one-year deal worth anywhere between $10.5 million and $13 million, depending on the incentives, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. SNY's Andy Martino first reported the two sides had struck up a deal on Tuesday.

Betances, 31, was ranked No. 19 on our list of Top 50 Free Agents this offseason. His deal includes a player $6 million player option for the 2021 season and a $3 million buyout after the 2020 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Betances will get to stay in New York for at least another year after spending the last six seasons with the Yankees. The right-hander pitched in just one game during the 2019 season after battling shoulder and lat issues all year. When Betances did make his season debut in late September, he landed awkwardly on the mound and partially tore his left Achilles' tendon.

Betances' Achilles tear did not require surgery, and it appears that he is right on track with the rehab. Betances is expected to be ready for spring training. The timing of Betances' injury-riddled 2019 season combined with the Yankees payroll situation made a return to his longtime club highly unlikely this offseason. He'll reunite with his former Yankees teammate and new Mets manager Carlos Beltran.

The Mets bullpen, which was second-worst behind the Red Sox with 21 blown saves in 2019, is in need of improvement this offseason, and the addition of Betances certainly will help add depth, even if he is not pitching at his full effectiveness to start the 2020 season.

In 2018, Betances dominated hitters to the tune of a 2.70 ERA and a 42.3 percent strikeout rate. A four-time All-Star, Betances holds a career 2.36 ERA (177 ERA+) with 36 saves through his eight-year long MLB career.