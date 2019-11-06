Top 50 MLB free agents, ranked: Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg among big names on market

1 Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals 3B

Rendon has a lot working in his favor. He's a quality third baseman who can bat in the middle of the order thanks to his above-average power, his feel for contact (he seldom swings and misses), and his excellent eye. The biggest knock against him concerns his durability (though he's averaged 143 games over the last three seasons). Otherwise? There have been murmurs that Rendon's aloofness could be viewed as a negative by some teams, but c'mon -- read the second sentence again and then try to fake apprehension about his laid back personality. That Rendon might pursue a shorter-term deal (he joked during the playoffs that he'd prefer to not be playing ball when he's 36) makes it more likely that he nets the highest AAV of any free agent. Potential suitors: Nationals, Phillies, Rangers, Braves

2 Gerrit Cole Houston Astros SP

Cole has everything you want in an ace: the frame, the arsenal, the track record. He's thrown 200-plus innings in each of the last three seasons, compiling a 136 ERA+ and a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio along the way. He does most of his work with a 97 mph fastball and two swing-and-miss breaking balls -- an upper-80s slider and a low-80s curveball. He also ranks in the 94th percentile or better as it pertains to the following innate characteristics teams like in their pitchers: fastball velocity, fastball spin, and curveball spin. There's always an injury risk, unspoken or otherwise, with pitchers -- but he's going to get paid regardless. And he should. Potential suitors: Angels, Yankees, Phillies, Rangers

3 Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP

Strasburg, similarly, checks almost all of the boxes. He has three plus or better offerings, including perhaps the best changeup in baseball, and has already adjusted to life at a lower velocity by leaning more on his curveball. The only way Strasburg falls short of Cole is durability -- he just recorded his first 200-plus inning season since 2014, having been limited to fewer than 180 innings in each of the interim four years. Potential suitors: Nationals, Yankees, Padres, Phillies

4 Josh Donaldson Atlanta Braves 3B

Labeling Donaldson as a downmarket alternative to Rendon is unfair -- even if he does rank below Rendon here due in part to their age gap. (Donaldson will turn 34 in December; Rendon isn't yet 30.) Donaldson stayed healthy this season for the first time in three tries, and proved that he's still a middle-of-the-order thumper with a good glove at the hot corner. He's unlikely to receive his rumored desire of a four-year deal -- and some age-related decline is to be expected over the next couple seasons -- but so long as he's hearty and hale he should be a nifty addition for a contender who is unwilling to shell out what Rendon demands. Potential suitors: Braves, Rangers, Phillies, Nationals

5 Yasmani Grandal Milwaukee Brewers C

Grandal had to settle for a one-year deal with a mutual option last winter. He should get a multi-year pact this go around thanks to a quality season with the Brewers. At the plate, the switch-hitting Grandal is an above-average contributor who atones for his shaky averages with 20-plus homer power and an elite eye -- he became the first catcher since Jorge Posada in 2000 to record 100-plus walks. Defensively, he's a good framer, though he struggles in other regards. He's clearly the best backstop available. Potential suitors: Braves, Nationals, Angels, White Sox

6 Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP

Injuries limited Bumgarner to 38 starts over the 2017-18 seasons, but in 2019 he recorded his seventh career 200-inning season -- and did so while clocking his highest average fastball velocity (91.4 mph) since 2016. Bumgarner still doesn't throw hard relative to the league, and instead relies on movement, location, and the deception created from his tough angle. His control remains excellent and there's precedent for other southpaws with similar profiles -- think Jon Lester and Cliff Lee -- performing well deep into their 30s. Despite Bumgarner's track record and the feeling that he's been around forever, he celebrated his 30th birthday in August. Potential suitors: Angels, Yankees, Phillies, Padres

7 Zack Wheeler New York Mets SP

This may seem like an overrank given Wheeler has a career 100 ERA+ and has never thrown 200 innings in a season. But teams believe there's more chicken left on the bone, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if his contract reflects as much. Wheeler does have the innate characteristics teams like in their pitchers: velocity, spin, swing-and-miss secondaries, and so on. It's perhaps worth noting that Wheeler's best month per OPS against came in September, when he threw more four-seamers than sinkers. His next team might ask him to continue that trend -- and to pitch up in the zone more often, where his natural rise can lead to more whiffs. Potential suitors: Angels, Yankees, Astros, Padres

8 Hyun-Jin Ryu Los Angeles Dodgers SP

Performance-wise, Ryu has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the past two seasons. To wit, he has a 184 ERA+ and 6.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his last 265 frames. There are a few reasons why he's lower on the list than those numbers indicate he should be, beginning with his durability. This was the first time he had thrown more than 160 innings in a year since 2013. Indeed, from 2015-2018, he threw all of 213 innings. Add in his arsenal -- he's a feel-based southpaw -- and how it's unknown if he's seriously consider leaving the Dodgers, and it's enough to think he'll get paid ... just not as much as he would normally with his production. Potential suitors: Dodgers, Angels, Padres, Giants

9 Cole Hamels Chicago Cubs SP

Hamels will turn 36 in December, but he's coming off another quality season -- albeit one that could have looked better. Prior to suffering an oblique injury that wiped out his July, he had a 2.98 ERA and .659 OPS-against across 17 starts. In the 10 starts he made after returning, he had a 5.79 ERA and .903 OPS-against -- he also averaged just over four innings per pop. Presumably Hamels rushed back and/or altered his mechanics upon his return to compensate for the injury. He's shown he can bounce back before, so here's betting to him being above-average once more. Potential suitors: Angels, Padres, Phillies, Yankees

10 Dallas Keuchel Atlanta Braves SP

Another finesse lefty, Keuchel figures to find a deal much quicker this go around than last, when he had to sit out until June to shed the draft-pick compensation requirement. Not much has changed about his game. His sinker sits in the high-80s and he complements it with a cutter, changeup, and slider -- the latter being his best putaway and swing-and-miss offering. He's the kind of pitcher who teams can overthink themselves about, in that he doesn't fit what they necessarily look for anymore, but he's a perfectly good mid-rotation starter with ample postseason experience who ought to be treated as such. Potential suitors: Braves, Phillies, Padres, Astros

11 Mike Moustakas Milwaukee Brewers 3B

Will the third time be the charm for Moustakas? He's had to settle for a pair of one-year deals the past two winters -- that despite consistently being an above-average bat with 30-plus homer pop. Moustakas has done just about everything he can to appeal to clubs -- he even upped his walk rate to career-high levels this season -- and has shown a willingness to play other positions when asked. Whether any of that will pay off is to be seen. Potential suitors: Brewers, White Sox, Cleveland, Red Sox

12 Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS

Gregorius's value is harder to pin down than it should be considering he's a left-handed-hitting shortstop with a good defensive reputation as well as a 105 OPS+ and 88 home runs since the start of the 2016 season. Part of it is he's coming off a disappointing season -- or half-season, really, since he missed the first two months recovering from Tommy John surgery. Part of it is also that he's a swing-happy hitter who has historically posted substandard exit velocities. This isn't meant to be overly critical of Gregorius -- a well-above-average player since joining the Yankees who should be someone's starting shortstop come Opening Day -- it's just a reminder of some aspects teams will have to weigh this winter when valuing him. Potential suitors: Yankees, Brewers, Reds, Mets

13 Marcell Ozuna St. Louis Cardinals LF

It's time for a run of right-handed-hitting corner outfielders, beginning with Ozuna. Over the last three seasons, he's hit .281/.345/.832 (122 OPS+) with 30 home runs on average. Interestingly, Ozuna pulled the ball more frequently in 2019 than ever before, and employed a more patient approach -- the former resulted in his second-best ISO, the latter in a new personal-best walk rate. Defensively, Ozuna struggled with his throwing -- formerly a strength -- due to shoulder woes. Whomever signs him is doing so for his bat. Potential suitors: Cardinals, Rangers, Giants, Mariners

14 Yasiel Puig Cleveland Indians RF

The second of three consecutive righty outfielders, Puig had himself an odd season. Overall, he homered 24 times and posted a 100 OPS+. Yet just two of those home runs came in his final 49 games as he stopped hitting for power after the deadline trade from Cincinnati to Cleveland. Instead he became more contact- and walk-orientated, with his launch angle even dipping. Puig is already a polarizing figure for various reasons -- some merited, many not -- so it'll be interesting to see what exactly happens with his profile moving forward. Potential suitors: Cardinals, Rangers, Giants, Mariners

15 Nicholas Castellanos Chicago Cubs RF

Speaking of odd seasons, league sources had Castellanos pegged for a one-year deal prior to his trade from Detroit to Chicago. Castellanos then went on a tear with the Cubs, hitting .321/.356/.646 with 16 home runs and 21 doubles in 51 games. Getting away from Comerica Park figured to help his raw offensive totals, but sheesh. Castellanos is still a tough fit for many squads because despite good athleticism he's a subpar defender. He's also, historically anyway, more of a good hitter than a great one. Still, he did everything in his power to improve his stock. Potential suitors: Cubs, Rangers, Giants, Mariners

16 Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP

The book on Hill is tattered by this point. When healthy, he's an above-average starter who rides his trademark curveball and wile to great success. (A Hill scouting report written by Sturgill Simpson might read, "Everybody's worried about a good look, but they need to be worried about a good hook.") The question is always: how many starts will he make? This season, the answer was 13. In the previous two years, he was able to make 49 combined. Hill will 40 in March and players don't tend to stay healthier as they age. He'll try to be the exception -- or, uh, more of one than he already has proven to be in his career. Potential suitors: Dodgers, Angels, Giants, Padres

17 Will Smith San Francisco Giants RP

Smith might end up being the best reliever available. His free agency comes at a good time, as he saved 48 games over the previous two seasons -- showing he's more than capable of handling the ninth. The key to his success is his slider, as batters whiffed on nearly half the swings they took against the pitch. Smith doesn't throw hard -- well, not by today's standards -- but so long as he has his health and his breaking ball he should remain an effective late-inning reliever. Potential suitors: Braves, Dodgers, Nationals, Rangers

18 Will Harris Houston Astros RP

You have to feel a little bad for Harris, who had been an effective reliever with the Astros for years yet will be remembered as the "pitcher who gave up the home run to Howie Kendrick." Ah well. Harris throws a lot of strikes and gets a lot of empty swings with a low-90s cutter and a curveball that he's slowly but surely ratcheted up the usage on to over 40 percent. He's never received many ninth-inning opportunities, though there's nothing stopping him from being someone's closer should they so desire. Potential suitors: Braves, Dodgers, Nationals, Astros

19 Dellin Betances New York Yankees RP

Betances had a brutal season, missing most of the year due to shoulder woes then tearing his Achilles in his one appearance. He's expected to be ready for spring training, which is good news. When right, he's a high-quality setup arm -- albeit one whose command fluctuates. Potential suitors: Yankees, Nationals, Dodgers, Astros

20 Brett Gardner New York Yankees CF

Just when you think Gardner is nearing the end of his usefulness, he goes and homers 28 times with a 117 OPS+. Even if he fails to sustain his power gains, he's a useful player to have around due to his on-base skills and glove. Gardner would seem like a safe bet to return to the Yankees. Potential suitors: Yankees

21 Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins SP

Odorizzi is a quality mid-rotation arm who has started at least 28 games in each of the past six seasons. He throws strikes with a four-pitch arsenal, led by a fastball with slightly more juice on it these days, and he upped his groundball rate this season (though he remains a flyball factory). Odorizzi isn't as good as his 131 ERA+ suggests, but he's competent and should be able to provide a competitive team with 150-plus innings in each of the next few seasons. Potential suitors: Rangers, Angels, Astros, Braves

22 Corey Dickerson Philadelphia Phillies LF

Dickerson was limited to 78 games due to injury. When he played, he hit .304/.341/.565 (131 OPS+) with 12 home runs. He's a free-swinger and he's not likely to provide much value defensively, on the basepaths, or against lefties ... but look at those numbers again. He's almost guaranteed to be an above-average hitter against right-handers. That has value. Potential suitors: Athletics, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Padres

23 Howie Kendrick Washington Nationals 1B

Fresh off a few big hits in the postseason, including the go-ahead home run in the World Series, Kendrick may well decide to retire. If he plays on, he'll be advertised as the quintessential Professional Hitter, who has had one season (really, only one) with an OPS+ below 95 since 2007. Kendrick just had the most productive offensive season of his career at age-35, and while he's probably not going to replicate that, he could be a useful platoon and bench bat who finishes with around 350 plate appearances. His defense can be rough, but you can live with it. Potential suitors: Nationals, Dodgers, Rays, Rangers

24 Ben Zobrist Chicago Cubs 2B

It's unclear if Zobrist intends to play on. If so, teams will hope he plays more like he did in September this season -- hitting .284/.377/.388 in 21 games -- than in the early weeks, before he took personal leave due to a personal situation. Zobrist can offer coverage on the infield and outfield, and gets on base at a good enough clip to bat high in the order. He's near the end, so he's probably looking at a one-year deal with a contender to close things with a ring. Potential suitors: Angels, Red Sox, Nationals, Dodgers

25 Edwin Encarnacion New York Yankees DH

Encarnacion had his option declined by the Yankees the day after the World Series ended. Though he didn't look great in the postseason, he finished the regular season having hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs. One potential red flag: he was underneath the ball far more often in 2019 than usual, resulting in a sky-high launch angle (over 22 degrees) and pop-up rate. Could that be a sign of decaying barrel control? Encarnacion will turn 37 in January, meaning he'll arrive at camp with "Attrition Risk" written on his forehead until he can prove otherwise. Potential suitors: Red Sox, Rays, Cleveland, Yankees



Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1B

There's one thing Abreu does very well, and that's hitting the ball hard. He finished in the 94th percentile in exit velocity with a 92.1 mph average, a new Statcast era personal best. That feel for quality contact permits him to hit for average and power alike -- he's a fair bet for 25-to-30 homers in any season he stays healthy during -- and makes him an above-average hitter. Alas, there is significant downside here given he's about to be a 33-year-old right-right first baseman who doesn't walk and who just struck out at a career-high clip. But, then, Abreu isn't likely to leave Chicago so does it even matter Potential suitors: White Sox

27 Chris Martin Atlanta Braves RP

Since returning from overseas prior to the 2018 season, Martin has established himself as a quality relief arm. The Braves were wise to add him at the deadline, even if he provided a weird line -- he had a 4.08 ERA in Atlanta somehow despite allowing 17 hits, one walk, and one home run while fanning 22 in 17 innings. Martin should be someone's seventh- or eighth-inning reliever come spring thanks to a lively mid-90s fastball and high-grade control. Potential suitors: Braves, Rangers, Nationals, Mets

28 Kyle Gibson Minnesota Twins SP

Gibson would be in line for a much bigger payday had he qualified for free agency a year earlier, when he was coming off the best season of his career. Instead he authored a so-so walk year during which he battled illness and weight loss and tossed 160 innings of 95 ERA+ ball. Still, there are some positives worth noting here. He unlocked additional velocity last season -- likely thanks to Wes Johnson's tutelage -- and his slider remains lethal -- opponents have whiffed on more than half their swings against it in each of the past two seasons. Some team is going to see Gibson as a pitcher on the rise and toss him some bones to be their No. 3 or 4 starter. Potential suitors: Astros, Rangers, Angels, Padres

29 Justin Smoak Toronto Blue Jays 1B

From a surface-level perspective, Smoak had his worst season in years by hitting .208/.342/.406 (101 OPS+) with 22 home runs. A deeper dive suggests there were more pros than it seems. Smoak maintained his excellent plate discipline and hit the ball harder than he had in his previous two seasons. He walked more and struck out less, too. Smoak is a nominal switch-hitter -- he's always been better as a lefty -- but an analytical team would be wise to give him a chance to be their most-days first baseman in case there's smoke where there's ... well, you know. Potential suitors: Cleveland, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox

30 Robinson Chirinos Houston Astros C

Chirinos is a consistently average or better hitter at a position where those aren't common. He's unlikely to hit for a high average, but he walks and has finished with 17 or 18 home runs in each of the last three seasons. He hasn't had an OPS+ below 99 since 2014 ... when it was 95. Granted, he's not a great defender -- he's a good goalie but a subpar framer and thrower -- but some team will overlook that and get a catcher who can bat sixth instead of eighth. Potential suitors: Angels, Rangers, Astros, Rays

31 Travis d'Arnaud Tampa Bay Rays C

When d'Arnaud was waived by the Mets in May, there was thought he could end up as a utility type. He has the athleticism to play other positions, and moving away from catcher could improve his durability (he had been limited to 258 games from 2015-18). The universe had different plans in mind, as d'Arnaud went from the Dodgers to the Rays and enjoyed a fine season, hitting .251/.312/.433 (98 OPS+) overall with 16 home runs. The best-case scenario here is that he remains healthy and roughly a league-average hitter. That, plus scratch or better defending would make him a second-division starter. Potential suitors: Rays, Rangers, Angels, Rockies

32 Alex Avila Arizona Diamondbacks C

Avila is a strong framer and a good hitter against right-handed pitching. He's mastered the strike zone and piles walks by the truckload, but also hits the ball hard and can run into double-digit home runs with enough playing time. There is significant swing-and-miss here and there's always danger when talking about catchers entering their mid-30s. But Avila should slot in as a reserve or as part of a timeshare once spring rolls around. Potential suitors: Rockies, Rays, Astros, Rangers

33 Hunter Pence Texas Rangers DH

It says a lot about Pence that, as a player in his mid-30s with more than $120 million in career earnings, he spent last offseason reworking his swing and playing in winter ball. He then agreed to a non-roster deal with the Rangers and ... well, here he is. All his work paid off as he hit the ball hard and at a higher launch angle, leading to a .297/.358/.552 slash line. Pence did require a pair of lengthy injured list says, limiting him to 83 games. But someone should give him a shot at proving his new swing works as well as the first impression suggested. Potential suitors: Rangers, Cardinals, Rays, Braves

34 Drew Pomeranz Milwaukee Brewers RP

It was only 26 innings, but Pomeranz showed real potential as a reliever following his midseason trade to the Brewers. He struck out 45 percent of the batters he faced and permitted all of 24 baserunners. Credit that dominance to improved mid-90s velocity and spamming the opposition with his high-spin fastball -- he used it nearly 70 percent of the time with Milwaukee. There's no reason for him to move back to the rotation. Potential suitors: Brewers, Dodgers, Astros, Rays

35 Kole Calhoun Los Angeles Angels RF

Calhoun is coming off a 33-homer effort, but past performance is only a piece of the evaluative process. He struck out more for a third consecutive season, due in part to a career-worst contact rate -- he whiffed on more than 32 percent of his swings. He did walk and bop more as well, meaning he's shifting toward the so-called old-player skills. Defensively, Calhoun is more average than not -- a description that applies to his entire game at this stage in his career. There's some attrition risk here due to the swing-and-miss, but he's probably good for at least one more two-win season as the heavy side of a platoon. Potential suitors: Cleveland, Athletics, White Sox, Cardinals

36 Tanner Roark Oakland Athletics SP

Break out the graph paper because Roark's game is all about working the quadrants. He doesn't throw hard and he misses fewer bats than the average pitcher, but he does pound the zone with a five-pitch mix that includes two fastballs, two breaking balls, and a changeup. Roark has thrown at least 160 innings every season since 2014, and while he might not make his next employer's postseason rotation, his steadiness will help them get to the playoffs in the first place. Potential suitors: Braves, Astros, Athletics, Angels

37 Julio Teheran Atlanta Braves SP

The league-average ERA+ for a starter tends to fall around 93. Teheran hasn't checked in worse than 95 in any full season, yet finds himself lower on this list than that tidbit suggests due to the potential for cratering. He's bled velocity in recent years, and these days his high-spin fastball checks in around 89 mph. Teheran has also become more wild, and has finished with strikeout-to-walk ratios below 2.0 in each of the past two seasons. Add in how he's essentially all fastballs and sliders, and he probably shouldn't be counted on as more than a No. 4 heading forward. Possible suitors: Twins, White Sox, Braves, Rangers

38 Michael Pineda Minnesota Twins SP

Pineda was suspended 60 games in September for failing a drug test (he tested positive for a masking agent). The suspension was reduced on appeal from 80 after his side made a convincing argument that he didn't ingest the substance to obscure other drug use. Still, Pineda will miss 39 games to begin the season, a predicament likely to limit his market a bit. He remains a control-over-command right-hander who is a threat to allow as many home runs as walks. Some team will sign him as their No. 4 starter and be happy with what he gives them. Potential suitors: Padres, Astros, Twins, Mets

39 Eric Thames Milwaukee Brewers 1B

Thames is essentially a two-skill player: walking and bopping. He swings and misses a lot and is of no use against left-handed pitching. But as a platoon first baseman or DH who can venture to the outfield at times, he has his uses. There is attrition risk here given his age (33 in November) and whiffing tendencies, but he'll probably come cheap and agreeable to a part-time role. Potential suitors: Cleveland, Rangers, Yankees, Red Sox

40 Wade Miley Houston Astros SP

Miley would've checked in higher were it not for a horrid September. He entered the month with a 3.06 ERA, but then made three starts (of five) in which he recorded fewer than four outs three times. The damage: 11 innings, 28 hits, 21 runs, seven walks, six strikeouts, and a major yikes. Miley's velocity and spin rates were fine; batters were able to lift his pitches better, however, and were less likely to swing and miss. While it's important to not overreact to small samples and all that jazz, there is a difference between a rough five-game stretch and one like this. That doesn't mean his days as an effective mid-rotation starter are over -- just that teams will be leery. Potential suitors: Angels, Padres, Rangers, Mets

41 Alex Wood Cincinnati Reds SP

Wood essentially had his season washed out due to back woes. He didn't make his first start until late July, and he made his final appearance about a month later. In between he yielded at least two home runs in four of his seven starts. Teams will presumably overlook the gopheritis since Wood has a history of being a serviceable starter. The back injury? That's a bit more concerning. Potential suitors: Angels, Padres, Rangers, Mets

42 Scooter Gennett San Francisco Giants 2B

Gennett chose a horrible time for a bad season, as it came during his walk year. He played in only 42 contests due to injury, and did little of note when he was in the lineup -- he walked twice (in 139 plate appearances) and posted a 47 OPS+. In his previous two seasons, he'd homered 50 times and posted a 124 OPS+. He's swing-happy and all too willing to expand the zone, but expect some team to give him a chance at reclaiming his past glory. Potential suitors: Padres, Nationals, Tigers, Athletics

43 Rick Porcello Boston Red Sox SP

For as bad as Porcello was in 2019 -- when he tallied an 87 ERA+ and recorded a quality start just 13 times -- he has a few points working in his favor. He has good control, he's made at least 32 starts four seasons running, and his spin rates and strikeout-to-walk measures are quality. Factor in Porcello's troubles at Fenway Park in recent seasons, and some team is going to look at him and see a buy-low opportunity. Potential suitors: Angels, Padres, Athletics, Rangers

44 Jose Iglesias Cincinnati Reds SS

It used to be that the better defensive shortstops in baseball would never go without work. No one tell that to Iglesias, who had to settle for a minor-league pact in February with the Reds. Though still a below-average hitter, he had a decent year at the plate by his own standards, batting .288/.318/.407 (85 OPS+) with a career-high 11 home runs in 146 games with Cincinnati. His glove remains an asset, and that should be enough to land him a real deal this winter. Potential suitors: Orioles, Reds, Brewers, Rangers

45 Gio Gonzalez Milwaukee Brewers SP

Gonzalez didn't make his first start until late April, and ended up missing most of June and July due to injury. When he was hearty and hale, he posted some decent numbers: a 3.50 ERA (127 ERA+) and 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The catch is that he was used in an awfully conservative way. Excluding his two relief appearances, he averaged just 4.8 innings per start. That's the way baseball seems to be heading -- with teams more concerned about batters faced than innings -- but it's unclear if Gonzalez's usage will help or hurt him on the open market. Potential suitors: Brewers, Giants, Padres, Angels

46 Todd Frazier New York Mets 3B

Frazier is a perfectly fine corner infielder with a patient approach and 20-plus homer power. He's getting up there in age and he's posted an OPS below .750 against right-handers in two of the past three seasons, suggesting his raw numbers would look better with moderation -- think along the lines of what David Freese did in L.A. Whether Frazier is willing to take a lesser role is anyone's guess. He may not need to if the right team views him as a starting option. Potential suitors: Dodgers, Rangers, Nationals, Braves

47 Ivan Nova Chicago White Sox SP

Nova doesn't miss many bats or evade many barrels, but there's something to be said about being a reliable innings eater -- even in this day and age of souped-up bullpens and the times-through penalty. He's thrown at least 160 innings in four consecutive seasons, all the while posting a 99 ERA+ and a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those are fair marks, albeit from a profile that doesn't feel like it should work so well. Some intrepid team might try getting him to throw more curveballs, as that's always been his best bat-missing pitch. Potential suitors: Red Sox, Angels, Padres, Astros

48 Jordan Lyles Milwaukee Brewers SP

Lyles has shown more promise over the last two seasons than his career numbers indicate. To wit, he finished the season with 11 strong starts for the Brewers, during which he compiled an ERA+ of 182 and a 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His best pitches are his low-90s fastball and curveball, but one development to watch for heading forward is his changeup: he used it nearly a quarter of the time in September, nearly setting a new personal usage record for a single month during the Statcast era. He's best served as a back-end starter, but may end up in the bullpen again. Potential suitors: Angels, Rangers, Braves, Mets

49 Avisail Garcia Tampa Bay Rays RF

Someone is going to find out if Garcia can put together consecutive productive seasons. The answer is probably going to be "nah." He has impressive physical skills -- it's not baseball season until someone realizes he can run despite his solid build -- yet there isn't much difference between him now and at any point in recent years when he's been a limited, substandard hitter. Garcia hits the ball hard and will pitch in 15-plus homers, but otherwise he's at the mercy of his grounders finding holes because he doesn't walk and won't add value elsewhere. Potential suitors: Marlins, Giants, Pirates, Rangers

50 Starlin Castro Miami Marlins 2B