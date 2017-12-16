MLB Hot Stove rumors: Yankees reportedly bring back CC Sabathia on one-year deal

Sabathia will reportedly spend a 10th season in the Bronx

The New York Yankees have been busy the past week. That trend continued on Saturday.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with free-agent starter CC Sabathia:

Sabathia is no stranger to New York. Over the last nine seasons, he's started 255 games for the Yankees, compiling a 3.75 ERA (114 ERA+) and 2.99 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over the last two seasons, Sabathia has turned his career around. Last year was the first time since 2012 he posted an ERA+ over 120. He also came up big in the postseason, allowing five earned runs across four starts in the ALDS and ALCS.

Sabathia, 37, should complete a Yankees rotation set to also feature Sonny Gray, Luis Severino, and Masahiro Tanaka. It's unlikely that Sabathia's presence will deter the Yankees from continuing their pursuit of Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop