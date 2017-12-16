MLB Hot Stove rumors: Yankees reportedly bring back CC Sabathia on one-year deal

The New York Yankees have been busy the past week. That trend continued on Saturday.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with free-agent starter CC Sabathia:

BREAKING: According to a source, the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal with CC Sabathia worth $10 million. The deal is pending a physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 16, 2017

Sabathia is no stranger to New York. Over the last nine seasons, he's started 255 games for the Yankees, compiling a 3.75 ERA (114 ERA+) and 2.99 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over the last two seasons, Sabathia has turned his career around. Last year was the first time since 2012 he posted an ERA+ over 120. He also came up big in the postseason, allowing five earned runs across four starts in the ALDS and ALCS.

Sabathia, 37, should complete a Yankees rotation set to also feature Sonny Gray, Luis Severino, and Masahiro Tanaka. It's unlikely that Sabathia's presence will deter the Yankees from continuing their pursuit of Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole.