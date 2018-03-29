MLB Opening Day: Cubs' Ian Happ hits home run on first pitch of regular season vs. Marlins

Major League Baseball's latest regular season got underway on Thursday, with the Chicago Cubs visiting the new-look Miami Marlins. With other games not beginning until later in the day, it was a decent bet that either the Cubs or the Marlins would score the year's first run. The Cubs did the deed, as it turns out -- and they did it on the first pitch of the season.

Center fielder Ian Happ, slotted in at leadoff, opted to swing at the first pitch he saw -- a middle-middle fastball from Jose Urena. Happ socked the pitch something good, sending it well over the right-field wall and ensuring that he led baseball in all meaningful categories for at least one at-bat. Here's a look:

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

Happ authored an impressive rookie season, hitting .253/.328/.514 with 24 home runs in 413 plate appearances. He did so while seeing action at five positions, including center field and second base. He's expected to start most days now that Jon Jay is elsewhere.

