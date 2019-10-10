MLB playoffs: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw allows back-to-back homers to blow NLDS Game 5 lead vs. Nationals

Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are battling for a berth in the NLCS (GameTracker). The winner moves on to face the Cardinals. The loser goes home.

The Dodgers jumped on Stephen Strasburg for two early home runs in NLDS Game 5, and they took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning. Clayton Kershaw, who came out of the bullpen to strike out Adam Eaton with a man on base to end the seventh, started that eighth inning. Three pitches later, the game was tied. Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto hit back-to-back homers on back-to-back pitches.

To the action footage:

Give Rendon credit. He went down and dug a pitch out of the dirt for the home run. Not a bad pitch! The pitch Soto hit out was terrible though. Kershaw left an 89 mph cookie in his happy zone. Just an incredible meltdown, and to make matters worse, Kenta Maeda came out of the bullpen and struck out the next three batters.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used Kershaw in relief in Game 5 mostly because he doesn't trust his bullpen. Joe Kelly has been inconsistent this year -- at best -- and Kenley Jansen has been alarmingly home run prone. Roberts trusted his stalwart future Hall of Fame ace over his regular relievers, and it backfired.

It's no secret that Kershaw has had his troubles in the postseason -- he's had some gems in October too, but the meltdowns get more attention -- and the disparity in the numbers is striking:

Regular season: 2.44 ERA and 0.7 HR/9 in 2,271 2/3 innings

2.44 ERA and 0.7 HR/9 in 2,271 2/3 innings Postseason: 4.43 ERA and 1.4 HR/9 in 158 1/3 innings (includes NLDS Game 5)

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Game 5 was the second time Kershaw has allowed home runs on back-to-back pitches in the postseason. Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis got him in Game 1 of the 2017 NLDS against the Diamondbacks. Kershaw has never once allowed home runs on back-to-back pitches in the regular season.

Even spread across 12 years and 17 postseason series, 158 1/3 innings is not a small sample size. Kershaw has not been the same pitcher in the postseason as he's been in the regular season. In Game 5, the home run bug bit him, as it's bitten him throughout his postseason career.