MLB trade rumors: Astros close to getting lefty Francisco Liriano, pending physical

Francisco Liriano is on the move for the second consecutive deadline. This time last year, Liriano was headed from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, it appears Liriano will be headed to the Houston Astros in exchange for Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez:

Source: Astros are sending OF Nori Aoki and a Minor League player to the Blue Jays. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2017

Minor-leaguer #BlueJays getting from #Astros is OF Teoscar Hernandez, per source — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 31, 2017

Liriano hasn't pitched well this season -- he departs Toronto with a 5.88 ERA and 1.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 starts. Other teams had reportedly been interested in using Liriano as a reliever.

Presuming Houston does go that route, it's worth noting Liriano has held lefties to a .230/.254/.361 line this season. He's struck out 17 of the 63 same-handed batters he's faced, all the while issuing just one walk. Liriano will be a free agent at season's end.

Aoki is controllable through next season. He's hit .272/.323/.371 this year. It seems unlikely that Aoki will factor into the Blue Jays' 2018 roster. Hernandez, on the other hand, should be. He was ranked no. 9 in the Houston system thanks to his 20-homer, 20-steal potential.