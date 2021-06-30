Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers are aware of a report from TMZ Sports that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department after a woman had accused him of assault.

MLB is "looking into" the report, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, as the Dodgers issued a statement Tuesday deferring to the league.

Marc Garelick, the woman's attorney, told TMZ that his client "sought and obtained an order for protection from the court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act" after she "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" following a "recent assault."

Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, issued the following statement to ESPN's Jeff Passan:

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for "rough" sexual encounters involving requests to be "choked out" and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. Where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory. Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers issued the following statement late on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Juan Toribio:

The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time.

MLB has yet to issue a statement of its own.