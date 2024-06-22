The Washington Nationals have won 10 of their last 13 games, opening their series in Colorado with an 11-5 victory on Friday night. They had seven players record multiple hits in that outing, with four players posting three hits to return big numbers in MLB DFS contests. Right fielder Lane Thomas went 3-for-6 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Luis Garcia and Drew Millas both homered. Coors Field is always a hitter-friendly ballpark, but are there any Washington players you should be using to form MLB DFS stacks on Saturday?

They have a tricky pitching matchup on Saturday, as Rockies starter Cal Quantrill is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 59 strikeouts this season. Where does he land among starting pitchers in Saturday's MLB DFS player rankings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure identified Red Sox catcher Connor Wong as one of his top picks in the MLB DFS player pool. The result: Wong went 2-for-4 with a home run against Cincinnati, returning 21.7 points on FanDuel and 17 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 22.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Olson snapped a three-game hitless streak with a 2-for-5 day at the plate on Friday, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning against the Yankees. He struggled throughout May, but he is batting .309 with four homers and 10 RBI in June.

Olson now has 12 home runs and 40 RBI overall this season, improving his batting average to .254 following his sluggish start to the year. The 30-year-old is batting .282 with six homers and 16 runs scored in 23 career games against the Yankees. He is facing New York starter Marcus Stroman, who has allowed at least four earned runs in two of his last three outings.

McClure is stacking Olson with Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Albies is on a four-game hitting streak, recording multiple hits in each of his last two outings. He hit a two-run homer on Carlos Rodon's second pitch of the night on Friday in a game that Atlanta won in an 8-1 final.

Albies went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-0 win over Detroit on Wednesday, giving him five stolen bases this season. He ranks second behind Marcell Ozuna in hits atop Atlanta's lineup, batting .266 with six homers and 37 RBI. Albies has performed well against the Yankees in eight career games, hitting .314 with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 22, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday?